Celebrating food and wine at Relish Festival

TICKLE TASTEBUDS: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events event coordinator Amber Tucker and event manager Robyn Peach, and The Federal Hotel chef Gavan Chin are ready for this year's Relish Festival. Alistair Brightman

IF YOU love gourmet food, trying new tastes, or just want to enjoy a day out with friends, then come along to the Relish Food and Wine Festival today.

Foodies will flock to the Heritage City to see what some of the region's best chefs have to serve up with the festival to start at 10am and continue until 5pm.

Tickets to the inaugural Gin Joint burlesque dancing and gin tasting sessions have sold out but there's still time get on board Bubbles on the Boat, the Long Lunch and hands-on cooking sessions.

For those overwhelmed with the options on offer and are unsure where to get started, there will be plenty of food stalls and activities to partake in after entering the gate.

Bring a picnic blanket, pick up some goodies and relax while being entertained by live bands.

Head to the Bond Store and have a tipple of local Port or Liqueur, with the first tipple free.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events event manager Robyn Peach said the special sessions were added extras on top of more than 60 fantastic food and wine stalls and cooking demonstrations at the festival in Maryborough.

"Ranger Nick will be showing people how to cook with a camp oven and there'll be a beer and barbecue stall set up on the deck by the river,” Ms Peach said.

"It's going to be a beautiful day - cool and calm with lots of sunshine.

"It'll be absolutely glorious in the Mary River Parklands so come down to Relish with your friends and enjoy some of the best food in the region with one of the best bands as well, Soul City.” Federal Hotel chef Gavan Chin will take on a mystery box challenge at Relish and create a classic pub meal with a twist at noon in the Food Lovers Marquee.

"I don't actually know what I'm cooking but it'll be fun and light hearted and hopefully a bit educational,” Mr Chin said.

"We'll whip up something crazy.” This is Mr Chin's fourth year being involved with the festival - an experience he says he has loved every minute of.

"It's great for the area and showcases all the produce and great establishments we have,” he said. FCTE event coordinator Amber Tucker said tickets to the Long Lunch were selling fast, and she recommends for people to buy their tickets before coming along.

This can be done either online or by visiting the Hervey Bay or Maryborough Visitor Information Centres.

The Long Lunch features a four-course meal made by the region's best chefs.

Entry to Relish is $15 at the gate.

For prices to the special sessions and more information: relishfrasercoast.com.au.