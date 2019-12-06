Celebrating generations of workers at 150th anniversary

FOR five working generations, Maryborough’s Downer factory, originally Walkers Ltd, has employed people in Maryborough.

That fact was celebrated as hundreds of people gathered at the factory yesterday to celebrate 150 years of manufacturing at the business.

Originally known as Walkers Limited, the site was sold to Evans Deakin in 1980, and acquired by Downer in 2001.

More than 250 people are now employed at the site.

Yesterday Butchulla elder Glen Miller gave the welcome to country as memories were shared of the generations who had served at the factory.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed those gathered, telling the workers what a privilege it was to be there to help celebrate their milestone.

Tim Young, executive general manager of Downer’s Rollingstock Services, paid tribute to the workers, some of who received awards during the ceremony for giving upwards of 40 years of service to the business.

Mr Young said 14 new apprentices were starting in the new year at the factory.