Where you can celebrate International Women’s Day

TWO events will be held on the Fraser Coast on Thursday to celebrate International Women's Day.



Award-winning actress Dawn Albinger will be the guest speaker at Hervey Bay Boat Club for the breakfast set to be hosted by the Zonta Club of Hervey Bay.



The event will start at 6.30am and finish at 9am.



Dawn co-founded the performance group sacredCOW and the women in contemporary performance network Magdalena Australia.



A second event will be held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on Thursday from 11am to 1.30pm.



The Zonta Club of Maryborough will host Louise Kneeshaw, the general manager of Maryborough Correctional Centre.



Ms Kneeshaw took up the position at Maryborough's jail in September last year.



Tickets will cost $50 and they are available from the theatre.

