Celebrating the happiest workers around

YOU probably don't know their names, but you know their faces.

Rail, hail or shine, crossing supervisors dubbed the "lollipop men and women” show up to work every single day making sure kids get to and from school safely.

Though waving and chatting with students isn't a prerequisite of the job, it's a special touch incorporated by many including crossing supervisor of five years Renee Behrendt.

She was able to feel like a celebrity this week as students rushed to her to get their shirts signed as part of end-of-year celebrations.

Crossing supervisor Renee Behrendt outside Granville State School. Alistair Brightman

Mrs Behrendt says she'll miss the 15 minutes of organised chaos that follows the end-of-day school bell each afternoon. But she will have an opportunity to do it all again next year and meet new kids in the process too.

"You wave to them and say good morning, and you get to know the children, though many of them probably don't know my name,” Mrs Behrendt said.

"They come up and let me know how their day was.

"No matter what's going on in my life, it's important to be cheerful and do the job well.”

The job has granted her out-of-hours celebrity status too, occasionally being recognised by the children she assists while out and about running errands.

Situated in prime view of the road during her shifts, the mum-of-two says her her biggest pet peeve is drivers using their mobile phones, often texting.

She reports misbehaving motorists to the authorities as part of her role.

There are 45 crossing supervisors on the Fraser Coast who work across 15 schools.

If you are interested in becoming a crossing supervisor contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads.