Celebrating World Tai Chi Day with public display
ROUTINES with swords and fans created a unique sight at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens at the weekend.
The performances were a celebration of World Tai Chi Day.
About 50 people attended, with some travelling from Bundaberg and Brisbane for the two-hour long session.
Among the attendees was tai chi instructor Margaret Richters, who teaches four classes a week in Hervey Bay.
She got involved with tai chi 16 years ago as a method of relieving stress, and has since fallen in love with this form of exercise.
"I love it, it's ideal for all ages,” Mrs Richters said.
"If you've got issues with limbs and joints, it helps keep everything moving and it's good for keeping the mind active.”
Participants in her class range from their 30s, to late 80s and she describes the tai chi community to be "very friendly” and "very enthusiastic.
The retired accountant teaches as part of the Australian Academy of Tai Chi, which has a sub-branch in Hervey Bay.
To find about her classes, call 0408705140.