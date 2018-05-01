Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORLD TAI CHI DAY: Around 50 tai chi students and teachers from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane practiced the art at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on World Tai Chi Day (the last Saturday of April).
WORLD TAI CHI DAY: Around 50 tai chi students and teachers from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane practiced the art at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on World Tai Chi Day (the last Saturday of April). Alistair Brightman
News

Celebrating World Tai Chi Day with public display

1st May 2018 12:00 AM

ROUTINES with swords and fans created a unique sight at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens at the weekend.

The performances were a celebration of World Tai Chi Day.

About 50 people attended, with some travelling from Bundaberg and Brisbane for the two-hour long session.

Among the attendees was tai chi instructor Margaret Richters, who teaches four classes a week in Hervey Bay.

World Tai Chi Day - around 50 tai chi students and teachers from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane practiced the art at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on World Tai Chi Day (the last Saturday of April). Students from Hervey Bay's Tai Chi for Health group performed their sword exercise.
World Tai Chi Day - around 50 tai chi students and teachers from Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane practiced the art at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on World Tai Chi Day (the last Saturday of April). Students from Hervey Bay's Tai Chi for Health group performed their sword exercise. Alistair Brightman

She got involved with tai chi 16 years ago as a method of relieving stress, and has since fallen in love with this form of exercise.

"I love it, it's ideal for all ages,” Mrs Richters said.

"If you've got issues with limbs and joints, it helps keep everything moving and it's good for keeping the mind active.”

Participants in her class range from their 30s, to late 80s and she describes the tai chi community to be "very friendly” and "very enthusiastic.

The retired accountant teaches as part of the Australian Academy of Tai Chi, which has a sub-branch in Hervey Bay.

To find about her classes, call 0408705140.

fccommunity fraser coast tai chi
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay sport shop is on the move

    premium_icon Bay sport shop is on the move

    News They've survived the highs and lows of small business and now, Hervey Bay's Sportfirst is ready for a fresh start.

    BREAKING: Emergency crews at house fire in Hervey Bay

    BREAKING: Emergency crews at house fire in Hervey Bay

    Breaking Paramedics are on standby at a house fire.

    Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing

    premium_icon Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing

    Crime The accused attacker did not apply for bail

    LOCK OR LOSE: Vehicle, home thefts on the rise

    LOCK OR LOSE: Vehicle, home thefts on the rise

    News Officers were out in force along the Esplanade today.

    Local Partners