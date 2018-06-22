Celebration of Con's life to be held at Bay's Baptist church

A CELEBRATION of the life of a local icon will be held at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church , Nikenbah on Wednesday from 1pm.



Con Souvlis, 92, died at Baycrest RSL Care on June 16, leaving behind his four much-loved children, Chris, Tina, Shanna and Jonathan.



A World War II veteran, where he dodged death on at least four occasions, Con moved to Maryborough in the late '50s to seek new opportunities.



Starting out in real estate working for Wal Pavey, Con branched out and soon had his own business in Torquay, called The Hub.



From there he established the Torquay Colour Centre, selling paints, electrical and cement, from what was more recently the Richardson and Wrench real estate offices.



This was the start of things to come, with his current Betta Electrical Store being the longest-standing of its kind in the area.



His generosity was legendary, with Con donating funds to a variety of local causes over the years.

