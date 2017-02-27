CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Memories of a life well lived

MARYBOROUGH'S David Henri Nielsen was a man who gave his all for his family - and in every area of his life.



The 80-year-old died on December 2, but left behind a legacy of a loving family and a life well lived.



With his wife Jill he had four children, Karen, Sue, Rod and Andrew.



The love he shared with his wife was unconditional and they were role models for their children as they supported and loved each other.



He also had a successful career spanning 50 years at the Maryborough Chronicle where he worked as the production and circulation manager and had a number of stints as the acting general manager of the Chronicle.



David had many passions, including clay target shooting, rebuilding cars and fishing with his family.



He loved to travel, first spending three months travelling with his beloved sister Joan and his niece Joanna, visiting North America, Europe and south-east Asia.



He then continued his travels with Jill, venturing to New Zealand, Norfolk Island and a European river cruise.



David's family said the photos of his travels were a blessing to him during his illness last year as he reminisced over his adventures.



He taught his children the importance of extended family, attending family reunions and important gatherings and travelling all over Australia to maintain family connections.



David was born in Bowen on May 1938 to Evelyn Mary Nielsen and Edgar Garnet Henri Nielsen. He was their second child and a sibling to Joan and, later, an elder brother to Cecily.



The family moved quite a bit in his early years, living in Cairns and then in Rockhampton during the Second World War.



In 1950, the family moved to Maryborough where David met Jill.

