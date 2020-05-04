Menu
CQMS Razer Maryborough employees deliver a record-breaking month.
CELEBRATION: M'boro foundry breaking new ground

Jocelyn Watts
4th May 2020 4:34 PM
TEN WORLD-CLASS lips produced locally and delivered globally in just one month is cause for celebration at the CQMS Razer foundry in Maryborough.

CQMS Razer CEO John Barbagallo said the foundry delivered a strong production performance across all product categories last month, which included a record number of large mining class cast lips being dispatched.

"This fantastic result is thanks to the effort and commitment of all employees, supported by an internal initiative to increase efficiencies, despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 working requirements," Mr Barbagallo said.

"Pleasingly, these efficiency improvements and productivity initiatives will ensure high productivity in the months to come."

Mr Barbagallo said CQMS Razer had delivered world-class engineering, manufacturing, and digital solutions to the mining industry for more than 40 years.

"In that time, CQMS Razer has grown across seven global locations working with the best mining operations across the world.

"The Maryborough foundry has played an important part in the company's growth and the Fraser Coast region.

"CQMS Razer Maryborough continues to expand its training, apprenticeships and job opportunities offering career paths for locals and attracting new families to the Fraser Coast region.

"We're proud to be a major regional employer, a supporter of local businesses and a driver for regional industry excellence across the Fraser Coast and Central Queensland.

"At the heart of what we do is our people. It's their commitment and professionalism that make the difference in our business.

"CQMS Razer has introduced the recommended protocols onsite for all Maryborough employees during COVID-19.

"Some of these protocols include re-organising meetings and meal breaks to maintain social distancing requirements, increased cleaning and disinfecting regimes, and the restriction of all visitors to the foundry.

"We remain committed to providing a zero-harm work environment and ensuring all employees, contractors, visitors, and clients return safely home to their families at the end of each day."

