26°
Community

Celebration of immigration ships arriving 140 years ago

Boni Holmes
| 24th Jul 2017 10:34 AM
The Lammershagen ship sailed into Maryborough port in 1877 and was pictured wrecked off the Welsh Coast near Swansea on November 19, 1882.
The Lammershagen ship sailed into Maryborough port in 1877 and was pictured wrecked off the Welsh Coast near Swansea on November 19, 1882. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Maryborough Family Heritage Institute will hold its annual Immigration Celebrations later this month, launching three books on the arrival of immigration ships Lammershagen, Saraca and City of Agra which arrived 140 years ago in 1877.

Maryborough Family Heritage Institute president Paula Hill said the celebrations would include a Friday night Portside walking tour, launch of the books, reunion and luncheon.

Maryborough ambassador Carmel Murdoch will host a walking tour through Maryborough, and there will be a bus tour of Heritage City's stately homes.

Paula said it had been a huge process getting the information for the three books.

"When we are making these books, we are looking for stories, photos, diaries even, just finding someone to provide all that information,” she said.

"A lot of people we ring are aware of their ancestry because a lot of research can be done online.”

The invitation was open for everyone to display their family tree at the event.

The Immigration Celebration will be held in the Wharf St precinct from July 28-30.

If you have ancestors who arrived on any of these ships or were looking for more information phone 41231620, visit facebook.com/mfhinst or email heritage research@bigpond.com.au.

Any photos or stories about the families and their lives would be appreciated, they would be included in updated or new books about the ships.

Paula mentioned they were always looking for volunteers. The president said she and her husband moved to Maryborough seven years ago and has been active members of the institute for four years.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity heritage immigration maryborough

While serving time for manslaughter, prisoner found God

While serving time for manslaughter, prisoner found God

The Hervey Bay man has released an album of songs he wrote while in jail.

Coldest July day and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Cold weather.

This week's weather on the Fraser Coast.

Woman taken to hospital after two car crash

NSW State Emergency Services Fire Rescue Truck Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

A woman was taken to hospital.

Faulty airbags 'can fire shrapnel at you and your family'

No Caption

Takata airbags linked to deaths are being replaced by faulty ones

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

VIDEO: Police confirm an increase in the number of people attempting to conceal drugs inside their body at Splendour in the Grass music Festival.

FINAL CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

Two princes regret rushing the last phonecall with their mother

New Terminator? James Cameron wants back on board

T2: Judgment Day, was the most expensive film ever made at the time

MasterChef’s Ben on drink-driving ban

Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan face off in the MasterChef Australia final tonight.

MasterChef finalist speaks out on drink-drive shame before cook-off

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

Stars of Australian Ninja Warrior Andrea Hah and Lee Cossey pictured near their home in the Blue Mountains.

Andrea Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development