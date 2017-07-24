Celebration of immigration ships arriving 140 years ago

The Lammershagen ship sailed into Maryborough port in 1877 and was pictured wrecked off the Welsh Coast near Swansea on November 19, 1882.

THE Maryborough Family Heritage Institute will hold its annual Immigration Celebrations later this month, launching three books on the arrival of immigration ships Lammershagen, Saraca and City of Agra which arrived 140 years ago in 1877.

Maryborough Family Heritage Institute president Paula Hill said the celebrations would include a Friday night Portside walking tour, launch of the books, reunion and luncheon.

Maryborough ambassador Carmel Murdoch will host a walking tour through Maryborough, and there will be a bus tour of Heritage City's stately homes.

Paula said it had been a huge process getting the information for the three books.

"When we are making these books, we are looking for stories, photos, diaries even, just finding someone to provide all that information,” she said.

"A lot of people we ring are aware of their ancestry because a lot of research can be done online.”

The invitation was open for everyone to display their family tree at the event.

The Immigration Celebration will be held in the Wharf St precinct from July 28-30.

If you have ancestors who arrived on any of these ships or were looking for more information phone 41231620, visit facebook.com/mfhinst or email heritage research@bigpond.com.au.

Any photos or stories about the families and their lives would be appreciated, they would be included in updated or new books about the ships.

Paula mentioned they were always looking for volunteers. The president said she and her husband moved to Maryborough seven years ago and has been active members of the institute for four years.