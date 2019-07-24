Celebration of our culture

Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre - MNC manager Gay Cayabyab (left) and Aunty Marj Speedy with guest speaker Susan Tobane from Uniting Care enjoying one of the many activities on interaction.

Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre - MNC manager Gay Cayabyab (left) and Aunty Marj Speedy with guest speaker Susan Tobane from Uniting Care enjoying one of the many activities on interaction. Boni Holmes

BUTCHULLA elders and their younger mob shared some of their culture at Reconciliation - A Celebration of our Indigenous Culture at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre on Monday.

The celebration was a combination of the reconciliation and NAIDOC Week events.

Almost a hundred people were treated to a full program learning the Butchulla language, weaving, history, bush tucker tastings and activities.

MNC manager Gay Cayabyab said there was no better time to celebrate our indigenous cultures.

Corey Garner, 10, learns some weaving skills from Francis Blair. Boni Holmes

"A celebration of culture, education, being inspired, history, how we all started, how this country started - it is something that has never been done here at the centre," Gay said.

She said the centre could not of done the event without the partnership with the Wide Bay Women's Health Centre, Uniting Care Community, and Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare.

"I really needed that help to put this together," she said.

"It was really meant for the public - it is about learning and discovering our indigenous cultures."

Performances included children from Unndernoo Kindergarten and the Kunurang Krew.

Bill and Judith Speedy of the Nullawookka Gallery catered the event with a tasting plate using a bush tucker ingredient. Boni Holmes

Bill and Judith Speedy of the Nullawookka Gallery shared their bush tucker recipes with a delicious tasting plate.

Those who attended were treated to a kangaroo rissole with warrigal greens, a native spinach, vegetarian quiche made with emu egg with pepperberry sauce, and a pumpkin and native thyme soup, followed by choc Wattleseed cake and watermelon with river mint.

Judith said most of the foods were not just tasty but were very good food you - full of proteins and vitamins.

She said some products were sourced locally like the warrigal greens and others were desert plants organically grown and sourced from indigenous communities.

A tasting plate using bush tucker ingredients including a kangaroo rissole with Warrigal greens, vegetarian quiche made with emu egg with pepperberry sauce and pumpkin and native thyme soup. Boni Holmes

"When we cater we try and have a bush tucker ingredient in everything we put out," Judith said.

"We want people to see it and taste it.

"It has been said the warrigal greens saved Captain Cook's crew from scurvy."