Celebrity chef Miguel to share food love with little tummies

Celebrity Miguel Maestre is on a mission to curb childhood obesity.

CELEBRITY chef Miguel Maestre is coming to town to show pre-schoolers healthy food can also be tasty.

A favourite on lifestyle television show The Living Room, Miguel has teamed up with Paisley Park Early Learning Centres to create seasonal menus across the organisation's 17 centres.

This includes sites at Urangan and Tinana.

The aim is to fight childhood obesity in Australia, and instil healthy eating habits in children, encourage family friendly dinner table etiquette and inspire a love of cooking.

Miguel said he was looking forward to exposing children to new tastes and flavours.

"As a dad with young kids myself, I know that healthy eating habits start early on, so it is vital we involve our children with wholesome, fresh and diverse dishes," Miguel said.

To secure a spot visit paisleypark.com.au/ national-miguel-tour/

Co-founder of Paisley Park, Kat Wiezorek-Ghisso, said it was a great opportunity for children on the Fraser Coast to learn some tips.

"We know children love cooking with their families and what we're wanting is to support children and the importance of social conversation over a nutritional meal," Ms Wiezorek-Ghisso said.

"Miguel will feature demonstrations on our recently rolled out winter menu with hearty vegetables.

"It allows children to take control over what they're eating and we want to educate them to make healthy choices."

Paisley Park Urangan

Friday June 30

1pm-3.30pm

Paisley Park Tinana

Friday June 30

4.30pm-7pm