CELEBRITY PHOTOS: Your claim to fame

IT'S not often you stumble across a famous person - so when you do a photograph is a requirement.

Chronicle readers have shared photos with celebrities after a shout-out following a visit from Hollywood A-listers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth who were spotted shopping at a supermarket in Lennox Head in Northern NSW recently.

Dressed casually, the famous couple have been staying near Byron Bay at Chris Hemsworth's pad since New Year's Eve and could have been mistaken for any holiday-maker.

Fraser Coast locals have shared celebrity moments with the likes of comedian Carl Barron, actor John Jarrett and John Farnham back in the late 80s.