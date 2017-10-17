Celebrity tradie to show off DIY skills at Ladies Night

LADIES NIGHT GUEST: Adam Dovile, winner of House Rules turned Better Homes and Gardens tradie, will make a guest appearance at the Bunnings Ladies Night.

LADIES, hang on to your toolbelts as Bunnings holds one of its many popular annual events with a special TV celebrity guest appearance.

Maryborough Bunnings Ladies Night is expected, as it has in previous years, to have massive crowds, says activities organiser Tam Geritz.

"Bunnings Ladies Nights are infamous and frequently bring in massive crowds,” Tam said.

"This month should be no different with a celebrity guest appearance from Adam Dovile, winner of House Rules turned Better Homes and Gardens tradie.

"Older Men Unlimited will be there to give Adam a hand when he holds his hands-on workshop.”

Adam said he was looking forward to his first visit to Maryborough.

"I love heading to Queensland as my wife was born in Brisbane and I haven't been up to Maryborough so definitely looking forward to it,” he said.

"I've been doing these ladies nights for the past three years, they're great fun and hopefully the ladies learn some new skills and walk away with something hand made.

"The ladies can expect to enjoy a night of hands-on fun and walk away with something they've hand made.

"We will be teaching how to use a cordless drill as well as some other tools, skills they can use to make small fixes in their home.

"We will also be teaching the ladies how to make a keyring holder.”

The night will also feature hands-on DIY workshops including painting techniques, how to make your own potting mix and how to use power tools; expert advice from Bunnings builders, In Home and Lifestyle departments; along with fun activities, games and prizes. There will be light refreshments available.

Adam thinks it's important for everyone to have skills in home DIY.

"I think it's good for people to have basic DIY skills to get them out of trouble if something happens around their home - it might save them from calling out a handyman.”

"Ladies come down and say g'day, I love meeting new people and having a laugh, so if your free on Friday night make sure you head to Bunnings Maryborough.”

Bookings are essential, can be done in store, online at bunnings.com.au/ maryborough, or phone 41239600.

LADIES NIGHT

Bunnings Warehouse Maryborough, 107 Ferry St, Friday, October 20, 5-8pm.