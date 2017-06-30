Census: Coast's richest and poorest suburbs revealed

THE gap between the richest and poorest residents has grown wider in the past five years, according to the latest Census data.

The newest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics paint a contrasting picture depending on where you live, with some suburbs weekly household income growing between 20% to 50%.

We took a snapshot, comparing 20 suburbs across the region.

Aldershot had the highest growth with the average household earning 54.71% more in 2016 than they were in 2011.

Closely following was Nikenbah with household earning jumping 47.86% in wealth for the five year period.

Families were bringing in an average of $959 in 2011 compared to $1418 in 2016.

Tiaro households struggled to grow in wealth, only seeing a 5% increase, equating to a mere $38 extra in the five year time frame.

New housing developments in Wondunna makes it the Fraser Coast's most wealthiest suburb with the average weekly household earnings sitting at $1,584 in 2016, up 14.62% on 2011's statistics.

Nikenbah is also up with the wealthiest suburbs, followed by Craignish.

If you live in Nikenbah it's likely you're earning $1,415 (household), closely followed with $1,216 for Craignish.

Middle-class suburbs included Howard, Kawungan, Torquay, Tinana and Burrum Heads.

Point Vernon saw a 19.53% increase in wealth from $773 to $924 in weekly earnings.

It was a similar story for Urraween with a 19.47% wealth grown from $791 to $945.