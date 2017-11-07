News

Census data reveals top industries and how often we work

Amy Formosa
by

THE latest release of Census data reveals the industries we're employed, how often we work and how educated we are.

Of people aged 15 and over in Hervey Bay (State Electoral Divisions), 12.3% reported having completed Year 12 as their highest level of educational attainment, 20.3% had completed a certificate III or IV and 7.8% had completed an advanced diploma or diploma.

The data revealed 35% work full time hours while 13.6% work anywhere between one to 15 hours a week.

The most common occupations in the Bay included professionals (18.3%), community and personal service workers (15.6%), technicians and trades workers (14.1%), sales workers (12.0%), and labourers (12.0%).

When taking a close look at popular industries in Hervey Bay, 5.8% worked in hospitals while other major industries included aged care and primary education.

In Maryborough 50% were employed full time, 32% worked part time hours and 12.5% were unemployed.


Census: Coast's richest and poorest suburbs revealed

Of employed people in Maryborough 12.5% worked 1 to 15 hours a week, 10.0% worked 16 to 24 hours and 36.9% worked 40 hours or more.

Industry data was similar to Hervey Bay.

The Bureau of Statistics released the latest data late October. 

Related Items

Topics:  bureau of statistics census fraser coast working

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

UPDATE: Car stolen, crashed while owner on holiday

UPDATE: Car stolen, crashed while owner on holiday

A car which was allegedly stolen and crashed by two young men is believed to be owned by a woman currently on a cruise to the Melbourne Cup.

Poll reveals 77% in support of breastfeeding in public

FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai.

Only 3% are against it.

Master plans reveal big developments for Coast's parks

Japanese Garden in the Botanical Gardens Hervey Bay.

The council will vote to put the plan up for public exhibition.

Netflix fans warned about fake email scams

The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.

The email requests personal information like credit card details.

Local Partners