Census data reveals top industries and how often we work

THE latest release of Census data reveals the industries we're employed, how often we work and how educated we are.

Of people aged 15 and over in Hervey Bay (State Electoral Divisions), 12.3% reported having completed Year 12 as their highest level of educational attainment, 20.3% had completed a certificate III or IV and 7.8% had completed an advanced diploma or diploma.

The data revealed 35% work full time hours while 13.6% work anywhere between one to 15 hours a week.

The most common occupations in the Bay included professionals (18.3%), community and personal service workers (15.6%), technicians and trades workers (14.1%), sales workers (12.0%), and labourers (12.0%).

When taking a close look at popular industries in Hervey Bay, 5.8% worked in hospitals while other major industries included aged care and primary education.

In Maryborough 50% were employed full time, 32% worked part time hours and 12.5% were unemployed.



Census: Coast's richest and poorest suburbs revealed

Of employed people in Maryborough 12.5% worked 1 to 15 hours a week, 10.0% worked 16 to 24 hours and 36.9% worked 40 hours or more.

Industry data was similar to Hervey Bay.

The Bureau of Statistics released the latest data late October.