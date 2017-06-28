Census: Higher divorce rate and 'no religion' for Coast

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed a snapshot of the region and the rest of Australia yesterday, despite the computer bungle experienced during the nation's first online Census night in August last year.

IF YOU'RE the average Fraser Coast residents, there's a good chance you're divorced, non-religious and live in a household surviving off less than $1000 a week, 2016 Census data has revealed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed a snapshot of the region and the rest of Australia yesterday, despite the computer bungle experienced during the nation's first online Census night in August last year.

Painting a picture for the Fraser Coast, the data showed a higher divorce rate in the region compared to the Queensland and Australian average.

In Hervey Bay there were 5,093 divorcees which is 2.2% higher than the Queensland average and 3% more than across the nation.

In Maryborough 4,996 people marked down they are divorced.

In an ageing community it wasn't surprising the region had a higher rate of widows than the state and national figures with 2,741 in Maryborough and 3,366 in Hervey Bay.

This was about a 2% increase on the national average of 5.2%.

It was interesting to discover the second most commonly spoken language aside from English was German.

The most common responses for religion on the Fraser Coast were no religion.

When it came to income, the average household (just above three people on average) is living off $899 a week in Maryborough, significantly lower than the Queensland average of $1, 402.

In Hervey Bay, it was slightly higher at $911 (see full report on housing).

In the 2016 Census, there were 53,035 people in Hervey Bay (State Electoral Divisions).

Of these 47.8% were male and 52.2% were female.

There were 51,102 people in Maryborough (State Electoral Divisions) with 50.4% of those male and 49.6% being female.

Census is Australia's largest statistical collection undertaken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

For more than 100 years, the Census has provided a snapshot of Australia, showing how our nation has changed over time, allowing us to plan for the future.

More statistics will be released in October.