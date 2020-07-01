Menu
Oakhurst's Jessie Doidge celebrates her 100th birthday by planting a tree. Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour was there to celebrate with her.
Council News

Centenarian celebrates milestone birthday with tree planting

Carlie Walker
1st Jul 2020 2:00 PM
SURROUNDED by friends and family, Oakhurst's Jessie Doidge became the latest centenarian to plant a tree at Maryborough's Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens.

Jessie planted the tree as part of the celebration of her milestone birthday on June 30.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour stood beside Jessie as her tree was planted.

It has become tradition to honour the city's citizens with the planting of a tree on their 100th birthday.

The park was the site of Maryborough's second cemetery.

Jessie Doidge's plaque.
Maryborough's earliest cemetery was located at the Old Township site on Alice Street.

The second cemetery was opened on the corner of Kent and Tooley streets but after being deemed a public health risk, it closed in 1873.

By 1907 most headstones and remains were moved to the present cemetery on Walker Street. One headstone still exists near toilet block.

In 1921, the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens site was converted to a public park and is now full of rose gardens, a picnic table, shelter and toilets.

Cr Seymour said the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens was place to relax, enjoy the peace, reflect on history or simply wander through the rows of bushes and admire the beautiful roses.

fccouncil maryborough rose gardens tree
Fraser Coast Chronicle

