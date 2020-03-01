Menu
Leap day baby - 100 year old Edna Glynn celebrating her 25th birthday. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Centenarians celebrates 25th birthday

Jessica Cook
29th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
Great-grandmother Edna Glynn has seen more than most 25-year-olds.

She remembers WW11, the moon-landing and the day George VI died.

That’s because she was born 100 years ago - she is a leap year baby.

The centenarian, celebrating her 25th birthday today, said she had only ever recognised the day every four years but people always remembered on the off years.

Mrs Glynn grew up in England before moving to Australia in 1952 with her late husband Harry and her three children Trevor, Harry Jr and Brenda.

Edna Glynn with her three children, Trevor, Harry Jnr and Brenda in Blackpool England 1943.
Her husband was in the army for six years, with four of those spent away at war.

After moving to Australia she developed a love for cruising with anyone who would come with her.

“They were always fun,” she said.

A photo taken in 1941 of Edna Glynn with sons Trevor and Harry that she sent to Harry while he was at war.
The Bay resident said she couldn’t pick her favourite decade.

“They were all good,” she said.

She said there is no secret to living a long life.

Mrs Glynn will celebrate her birthday at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre with friends and family today.

Edna Glynn on a Pacific cruise aged 92.
