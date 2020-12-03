Mega mansion to rewrite records

Take a peek inside a mega mansion with a spa room, boatshed and a picturesque rooftop terrace that is set to rewrite local property records.

Take a peek inside a mega mansion with a spa room, boatshed and a picturesque rooftop terrace that is set to rewrite local property records.

A mega mansion on one of the largest waterfront land parcels on the Central Coast is set to shatter local property records.

The five-bedroom, East Gosford property with incredible views of Brisbane Water and 702sqm of internal living is being offered to buyers via private treaty.

It is the first time it has been on the market since it sold in 2014 for $4.05m, according to CoreLogic.

The property sits on 2218sqm.

McGrath - Lindfield's Neo Wang has set a $5.5-$6.05m price guide on 39-41 Caroline Street. A sale within this price point would see the mansion eclipse the current $4.9m suburb record held by 51 Caroline Street by upwards of $600,000.

Mr Wang said the 2218sqm property - one of the largest on the Central Coast - is a rare offering.

"It is hard to find another comparable property like it on the Central Coast," he said.

"This one has a view from nearly every room of the house, which isn't always the case for a waterfront house."

Not a bad spot to unwind after a day’s work.

Constructed with no expense sparred, the luxury mansion features a private boathouse, slipway, jetty and a wet edge swimming pool. A rooftop terrace, manicured gardens and a level lawn is also found outside.

Inside has grand interiors with soaring high ceilings and oversized rooms. The property has a huge granite kitchen with an island bench, walk-in pantry and a breakfast bar, while a private guest quarters adjoins a waterfront indoor spa pool.

The main bedroom has a private balcony, and a combined wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. Other bedrooms either have a balcony or water views.

Rooftop terrace.

For those working from home, the home office ticks all the boxes in terms of size and million-dollar views. Other features include a rumpus room, gym, four-car garage and a gas fireplace.

Interest so far has come from a mixture of Sydney-based buyers and those already living on the Central Coast

Huge interiors.