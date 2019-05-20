Menu
FOOTBALL FFA CUP: Sunbury Blues' Lachlan Reinikka and Bluebirds United's Sam Skinner
Jann Houley
Soccer

Central Queensland blues after FFA Cup loss

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th May 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: The FFA Cup journey for Sunbury came to a halt in Rockhampton on Saturday night.

Sunbury's recent form has been outstanding securing victories in the WPL, Fraser Coast Cup and FFA Cup.

Travelling to Rockhampton on Friday in round five action of the nation wide tournament the Blues were up against Central Queensland champions Bluebirds United.

The Maryborough side had won through as Wide Bay champions and had to secure victory to move on.

In a tough contest from the start the Maryborough side were under pressure as the Rockhampton team started very fast.

Sunbury weathered the early onslaught before Anthony Mollee scored a goal to put the Fraser Coast side ahead.

They were unable to hold onto the lead for long before Bluebirds United scored an equaliser.

The scores remained locked at 1-1 at half-time of the match.

A defensive error in the second half by Sunbury allowed a goal to be scored by the home side.

The Blues did not stop trying but even their best efforts were not enough to change the score.

Bluebirds United ran out winners 2-1 and move on in the cup. Sunbury will return home for a short break to regroup before returning to Wide Bay Premier League action against the United Park Eagles on Saturday June 1.

fc sport ffa cup 2019 local sport sunbury blues wide bay football
Fraser Coast Chronicle

