Centre expands support services

HELPING HANDS: Maryborough Centacare support worker Chelsea Coggan (right) with client Gail Russell at the new centre in Lennox St. Boni Holmes

A PLACE of connection has been unveiled in Maryborough with the official opening of Centacare's new community hub.

For almost 20 years, Centacare has been providing aged care and disability support in the Heritage City.

Centacare executive director Peter Selwood said they were expanding their services to meet the growing demand and to provide greater choice and flexibility for their clients.

"With the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and changes to aged care funding and services we could see there was a real need for us to have full-time presence here to help people in this community," Mr Selwood said.

Centacare staff offer one-on-one support, with their daily activities at home and in the community.

The new centre will offer a gathering space for people, according to Mr Selwood.

"They might play cards, they might just talk and might gather here to go on a day outing - just connect with each other," he said.

"They know that there is somewhere to always come in."

Client of eight years, Gail Russell, said she will definitely be spreading the word and making use of the centre.

Gail was a regular visitor to the former centre which shut down three years ago.

"When I was told this was opening up I said hallelujah," she said.

"I was only doing doctors' visits and shopping and it gets you down after a while."

Gail said the service not only helped her with her home cleaning, shopping and doctors appointments, but staff were also a shoulder to cry on when needed.

"The new space is fabulous - even if I just come in for a coffee and talk to people it will get me out of my house," she said.

"I have told everyone I know to come in and support them.

"It is great to know that something is being done for us."

Maryborough Centacare staff celebrate the opening of their new office in Lennox St. Boni Holmes

Support worker Chelsea Coggan has worked across the Fraser Coast for eight years said the reopening just proved there was a need.

"It is a well-needed service and our clients voiced that," Chelsea said.

"We are now able to provide this service in the rural areas where we have clients in Howard, Burrum Heads, Boonooroo."

With hundreds of clients in the Fraser Coast, those in the surrounding districts will be able to access the Maryborough centre saving on costs including transport.

For those who cannot make it to the centre, Centacare offers transportation.

Centacare is at 3/120 Lennox St, Maryborough.