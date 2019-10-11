Centre gets busy for spelling bee

Torbanlea students Greta Stephensen and Rachel Adams deliberate over a difficult word in a previous spelling bee competition at Maryborough's Station Square Shopping Centre.

Torbanlea students Greta Stephensen and Rachel Adams deliberate over a difficult word in a previous spelling bee competition at Maryborough's Station Square Shopping Centre. Robyne Cuerel

WHO would of thought a spelling test on a weekend could excite so many children.

There are 153 Fraser Coast's students busy preparing themselves for Maryborough Station Square Shopping Centre's Spelling Bee.

A dozen Tinana School students have nominated themselves for the competition which starts tomorrow.

Year 6 student Olivia said it was her fourth year competing in the Spelling Bee.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting people from other schools and learning some new words," Olivia said.

Team mate Clinton has also competed before.

"I'm looking forward to having a go at spelling the words and also to work together as a team," he said.

"I'm excited to be in the Spelling Bee because I'm learning new words and if we don't know the word we just have a go while having fun," Year 4's Jaylee said.

Jaylee's partner in crime Charli said she was most looking forward to competing against other schools.

All of Tinana's competitors signed up because they love spelling and were good at it.

Year 4's Levi said it was challenging and helps him to learn new words.

Centre marketing co-ordinator Daisy Murray said numbers were up on previous years.

Last year there were 117 students registered, this year we have 15 Fraser Coast schools.

She said the increase was fantastic but what was even more exciting was the number of high school entrants.

"There are seven teams of Year 9 and 10 and there will be two heats with nine teams competing at Year 7 and 8 levels," Mrs Murray said.

Ms Murray said she recognised a few of the older students names.

"Those students who started when we held our first competitions in 2010 and 12 have enjoyed their journey to become repeat competitors."

Fraser Coast Anglican College has put a team in every category which is a first according to Mrs Murray who has been organising the event since 2012.

There will be four categories Years 3/4, 5/6, 7/8 and 9/10 with teams consisting of three students and a maximum of two teams per category.

The competition which starts tomorrow will run for three weeks.

Years 3/4 and 5/6 will start Saturday and next week will be Years 7/8 and 9/10 followed by semis and then finals.