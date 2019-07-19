Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of River Heads Shopping Village.
An aerial view of River Heads Shopping Village. Contributed
News

Centre goes up for sale with chance to develop prime land

Carlie Walker
by
19th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOLD plans for an expanded development at River Heads Shopping Village have been revealed as the property hits the market.

Expressions of interest are being sought for potential buyers for the existing shopping complex as well as 1.54ha of waterfront land.

The land behind the shopping centre comes with a development approval for subdivision, suitable for nine townhouses and two additional shops.

Located at 52 Ariadne St in River Heads, the complex counts an IGA supermarket and Kingfisher Bay Resort's mainland reception office as its major tenants.

The additional waterfront land available for development at the back of the River Heads Shopping Village.
The additional waterfront land available for development at the back of the River Heads Shopping Village. Contributed

In addition there are six speciality retailers, including a cafe and a pharmacy, a carpark with 41 spaces for the public and an additional 50 spaces for Kingfisher Bay Resort customers.

River Heads is one of the gateways to Fraser Island, attracting thousands of tourists each year who board the barge to travel to the holiday hotspot.

The shopping village also caters to the population of about 1500 people who call the town home.

Potential buyers have until August 21 to make an expression of interest on the property.

According to information provided by Colliers International, the net fully-leased income generated by the existing complex was about $178,411 per year.

Real estate executive Ryan Chandler said the property was owned by a syndicate from Sydney who had sought the development approval as an option for the future.

More Stories

Show More
fcdevelopment fraser coast real estate river heads
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    premium_icon 'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    Crime Convicted killer Karl Francis Whitney's abuse of two women revealed

    Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    premium_icon Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    News Wallis left him lying in a pool of blood outside the house.

    'My rapist is still out there': Desperate cry for justice

    premium_icon 'My rapist is still out there': Desperate cry for justice

    News Once they arrived, she was plied with more alcohol.