Harris Scarfe signage is seen in Rundle Mall, Adelaide, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Historic department store chain Harris Scarfe has gone into receivership. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes) NO ARCHIVING
Centre will act to fill any space left vacant

Carlie Walker
9th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
A NEW business is set to fill the space that will be vacated by Harris Scarfe in coming weeks – but what it will be is not yet known.

“Stockland continues to work with the receivers of Harris Scarfe as they position the business for sale,” a Stockland spokeswoman said.

“In the case of store closures at any of our centres, we will consider options to activate vacant space as quickly as possible to maintain an attractive offering for our customers.”

The comments come as Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said competition with budget stores may have contributed to the demise of the city’s Harris Scarfe store.

“With the population size of the Fraser Coast, and in competition with lower prices, it is significantly tricky,” Ms Holebrook said.

“It sits in a difficult space – it has lots of sales and acts like budget-level. But the other three budget providers are just so good at what they do.”

