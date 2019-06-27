Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gold Coast woman claimed tens of thousands of dollars from Centrelink. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)
The Gold Coast woman claimed tens of thousands of dollars from Centrelink. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)
Breaking

Centrelink evacuated following gas scare

Andrew Korner
by
27th Jun 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to Ipswich's Centrelink building this afternoon following reports of a possible gas leak.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says crews entered the building on East and South streets about 1.30pm with breathing apparatus, responding to reports of "the strong smell of gas".

Paramedics also checked one person who breathed in fumes but was not thought to have suffered any serious effects.

Fire crews are conducting atmospheric monitoring to assess the potential danger.

centrelink ipswich ipswich fire and rescue queensland ambulance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

    premium_icon DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

    News Three people have been arrested after a two-day police sting targeting Fraser Coast drug offenders

    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime The man was sitting in his car which was parked on a footpath

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana