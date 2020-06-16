CEO promises transparency as Hinkler Deal moves forward

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm says international standards will be implemented when Hinkler Regional Deal projects kick off. Photo: File / Cody Fox.

ALL projects linked to the Hinkler Regional Deal will be subject to strict international standards.

That is the assurance from Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm.

Mr Diehm said International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) objectives were built into governance frameworks that would need to be implemented when moving forward with the project.

He made the comment after Councillor David Lee requested the council resolve to ensure all undertakings linked to the deal were ISO compliant.

Cr Lee was yesterday voted in at a special council meeting as one of three councillors to serve on the Fraser Coast Local Representatives Forum.

The other two councillors given the nod of approval were Jade Wellings and Denis Chapman.

The trio, together with other key stakeholders, will be the voice of the community on elements linked to the regional deal.

Cr Lee said the nearly $83 million project, funded by taxpayers and ratepayers, required the reassurance to communities that international standards would be followed.

Cr Chapman agreed and said it was important residents understood transparency and best practice would be followed from the beginning.

The special meeting in Hervey Bay kicked off with councillors declaring perceived conflicts of interest in relation to items on the meeting’s agenda.

Cr Lee and Cr Chapman both declared they served on committees for the Fraser Coast Hospice Association.

A $7 million Hervey Bay Hospice is one of the projects earmarked for development under the deal.

Cr David Lewis then indicated he his family had interests within the Pialba CBD, including a directorship from which he does not earn a salary.

The council resolved all three councillors would be able to take part in and vote on agenda items linked to their disclosures, as there were no real conflicts with items on the day’s agenda.