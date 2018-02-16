Council CEO responds to mayor's dismissal

FRASER Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm has issued a response following the sacking of mayor Chris Loft.

His statement is below:

"My role as CEO is to serve the council and the community, regardless of who sits in the Mayoral position, and I am looking forward to working with the acting mayor and whomever becomes the new mayor of Fraser Coast Regional Council," Mr Diehm said.

"The ongoing speculation about Chris's future has been a major distraction to my staff but they have shown great resilience maintaining their focus on serving our community's needs.

"My immediate priority will be to work with the acting mayor and councillors to bring stability to our organisation, restore community confidence, and to ensure that we are firmly focused on looking to the future.

"Chris and I worked well together and I am genuinely grateful for the personal trust he placed in me to lead the administration of the council during this difficult time.

"I wish him and his family all the best and thank him for his service to our community."

Cr Loft was sacked by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on Friday morning.

Mr Hinchliffe said there had been 11 findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct against Cr Loft over his time in office, ranging from breaches of the council to disclosures of confidential council information to third parties.

Mr Hinchliffe said the evidence Cr Loft "is unfit for office is clear and unequivocal."