Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Council CEO responds to mayor's dismissal

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough. CEO Ken Diehm and Mayor Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough. CEO Ken Diehm and Mayor Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

FRASER Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm has issued a response following the sacking of mayor Chris Loft.

His statement is below:

"My role as CEO is to serve the council and the community, regardless of who sits in the Mayoral position, and I am looking forward to working with the acting mayor and whomever becomes the new mayor of Fraser Coast Regional Council," Mr Diehm said.

"The ongoing speculation about Chris's future has been a major distraction to my staff but they have shown great resilience maintaining their focus on serving our community's needs.

"My immediate priority will be to work with the acting mayor and councillors to bring stability to our organisation, restore community confidence, and to ensure that we are firmly focused on looking to the future.

"Chris and I worked well together and I am genuinely grateful for the personal trust he placed in me to lead the administration of the council during this difficult time.

"I wish him and his family all the best and thank him for his service to our community."

Cr Loft was sacked by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on Friday morning.

Mr Hinchliffe said there had been 11 findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct against Cr Loft over his time in office, ranging from breaches of the council to disclosures of confidential council information to third parties.

Mr Hinchliffe said the evidence Cr Loft "is unfit for office is clear and unequivocal."

Related Items

Topics:  chris loft editors picks fccouncil fraser coast regional council ken diehm

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft dismissed

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft dismissed

The Local Government Minister has given his reasons to fire the Fraser Coast Mayor.

REVEALED: Why Mayor Loft was dismissed

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.

Cr Loft has racked up 11 complaints as mayor.

MATCH FROM HELL: Couple caught selling drugs to inmates

CRIM COUPLE: Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson, 20, and Daryl David Hall, 31, leave Maryborough Supreme Court.

They were running an in-jail drug operation.

Sosinski kicks away to claim state title

STATE CHAMPION: Intermediate female winner, South Coast's Tara Sosinski.

The 14-year-old never intended to win the event.

Local Partners