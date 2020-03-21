CEO: Communities need to stay connected

SPORT: Queensland Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association has been effected by the Covid19 epidemic but it will not stop its delivery of assistance and programs to their members.

The Chronicle asked association Chief Executive ­Officer, Amanda Mather, what measures the organisation had in place to keep members connected and active.

Ms Mather joined the Sporting Wheelies as CEO in November last year after broad experience in the ­government, health and ­community, and disability sectors.

The association uses sport as a vehicle to assist people with a disability in developing new skills and getting fit within a supportive environment.

Sporting Wheelies believes sport helps in linking people with disabilities to the broader community.

"It is tough time for the world and our community," Ms Mather said.

Her main goal is ensuring that all members including those in regional centres stay connected and engaged.

The association has closed its gymnasium and services as a reaction to the pandemic.

"It is an unfolding situation and we have to protect our staff and members, some of whom are the most vulnerable in our community," she said.

Rehabilitation services will continue as normal.

Ms Mather was proud that the organisation was working ahead of the guidelines and had implemented health screening measures two weeks ago with a questionnaire to members.

"It certainly helped up keep on top of the situation," she said.

The Sporting Wheelies team is connecting with members via social media including Facebook pages with daily videos with ideas on how members can remain active in their communities.

"Our Mackay team has been really active in creating park-based activities for members," she said.

The team is working on creating a 'care call' line for people to call and connect with if they are having difficulties during these times.

"We are exploring ways to use our lottery line to assist," she said.

Program officers are working to ensure support networks are in place for members in regional locations if required in the ever changing landscape.

The organisation has ­cancelled upcoming events due to pandemic but is ­working with organisations to understand the ramifications for athletes attempting to qualify for paralympic events.

"It is the same for everyone but we need to ensure our athletes are not adversely impacted," she said.

Ms Mather has committed to a weekly e-mail update to all members to ensure they stay connected and have the latest information available.

"It is a tough time but it will pass and we need to ride the wave," she said.

"We need to all work ­together to keep our community safe and moving forward."

For further information on programs or assistance the Sporting Wheelies can offer, visit its webpage at www.sportingwheelies.org.au