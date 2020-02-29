Menu
Elena Gosse is the CEO of AIS Water. She is also a Mackenzie local.
Business

CEO talks female equality in male dominated industry

by Kristy Muir
29th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
MACKENZIE resident Elena Gosse will be a key speaker at the inaugural Women Walking on Water seminar to be held on International Women's Day.

The seminar, which will be hosted by the Australian Swim Schools Association (ASSA), will celebrate and support women wanting to grow their careers in the swim school industry, educate those who support women in leadership roles and address the ongoing need for work-life balance for those working in the sector.

Ms Gosse is the CEO of award-winning water disinfection company AIS Water and an advocate for women joining the swimming pool and water disinfection industries as historically they have been male dominated.

"There are now many women who are working at the very top of the sector being instrumental in influencing change and leading by positive example. Like me, they are willing to offer a hand-up to the next generation of women coming through the ranks," Ms Gosse said.

"At the seminar I will be sharing some of the lessons I have learnt as a result of changing careers and embracing my authenticity and vulnerability."

