C'est La Vie for Maryborough Cinema Club

A LIGHT-hearted French comedy will be the Maryborough Cinema Club's last movie for this year.

The French title released in 2018, C'est La Vie features an extravagant wedding held in a 17th century chateau and follows several different groups involved in a single blockbuster event.

The protagonists include Max, catering company boss and his deputy, the bandleader, and the photographer fighting a losing battle with smart phone cameras, not to mention the nit-picking groom and a host of other players.

CC member Patti McBride said while it might not reach the heights of some of the films had been shown throughout the year, the film did well with the critics.

"David Stratton specifically recommended the skillful script and direction, awarding it four stars," she said.

"It will be a light and enjoyable end to our 2019 screenings."

C'est La Vie will screen on Wednesday, November 13 at 6.30pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Entry is $10 for arts council members and $12 for non members. A very tasty supper and refreshments are included in this price.

For more details or bookings phone 4122 6060 or visit ourfrasercoast.com.au/Brolga-Theatre.