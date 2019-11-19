CFMEU to monitor CQ mine after evacuation

EVACUATION: Anglo American said the event was caused by drawing oxygen into a newly sealed area of the mine. Generic image used.

WORKERS re-entered the Grasstree Mine on Tuesday afternoon after they were evacuated on Monday due to concerns about atmospheric changes.

About 200 workers were evacuated from the Anglo American mine, near Middlemount.

An Anglo spokeswoman said routine sampling in the course of standard operations detected the change.

"The event was caused by drawing oxygen into a newly sealed area of the mine," she said.

"Based on our standard procedures, personnel were withdrawn from the underground environment as a precaution only."

CFMEU mining and energy industry safety and health representative Jason Hill said the union had spoken to the mine's management about the incident.

Mr Hill said the evacuation was not a common occurrence.

He said it was important for any outstanding issues at the site to be rectified, given the devastating underground fire that occurred at Peabody's North Goonyella mine in September last year.

Mine workers were sacked and redeployed last month after it was revealed it could take three years or more to restart production at North Goonyella.

"We'll be keeping a very close eye on the situation and what's happening at Grasstree Mine," Mr Hill said.

"The problem we see is that it should never have got to this level."

The Anglo spokeswoman said the safety of workers was the company's first priority.

"This was reflected in our decision to proactively withdraw personnel from the underground environment on Monday morning as a precaution," she said.

"The issue has been addressed and normal conditions were re-established."

Despite reports the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was involved in the withdrawal of staff at Grasstree after an audit, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining said this was not accurate.