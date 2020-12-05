Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dan and Steph Mulheron, Butcher Scott Reid have signed up to participate in the Fraser Coast Gift Card. Pre-sales of cards has also been good, Cr Darren Everard said. Photo: Contributed
Dan and Steph Mulheron, Butcher Scott Reid have signed up to participate in the Fraser Coast Gift Card. Pre-sales of cards has also been good, Cr Darren Everard said. Photo: Contributed
News

CHA-CHING: Back to local businesses with new gift card

Stuart Fast
5th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE FRASER COAST 'Buy Local' campaign is off to a flying start with 84 businesses signing up to be part of the promotion.

The program was launched on Friday December 4 by Fraser Coast Regional Council and local Chambers of Commerce.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the 'Buy Local' campaign was developed following feedback from a COVID-19 business impact survey Council conducted earlier this year.

"Buying local is the best way we can support Fraser Coast businesses and create jobs."

"Every $100 spent locally provides at least a $180 benefit to the local economy through the multiplier effect so that's why we're urging everyone to get behind this campaign and support local businesses. Buying local is the gift that keeps on giving.

"It's been a tough year for everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly our local businesses. By buying local, we will speed up the recovery and ensure our local economy builds back bigger and better than ever."

The Buy Local campaign revolves around a gift card that can only be used at participating Fraser Coast businesses to encourage local spending and keep money in local communities, Cr Seymour said.

$23,000 has been loaded onto the cards so far.

"The gift cards can be bought from local businesses or online and can be given as gifts, charity aid or as raffle prizes.

"The program taps into EFTPOS systems already in place, and any amount between $10 and $1000 can be loaded on to the cards, which can be spent at multiple participating stores.

"So far 84 businesses have registered to be part of the program and we hope many more will sign on."

More information about the Buy Local program and gift card is available on the Council website.

A list of participating businesses is also available on the web page,

The Why Leave Town gift card program was first launched in Narrabri in New South Wales in 2010 and is now used by more than 40 different local governments and Chambers of Commerce across the country.

More Stories

fcbusiness fccouncil fceconomy fcfrasercoast fclocal fcnews
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Push to break up unions

    Push to break up unions
    • 5th Dec 2020 2:15 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather As the mercury climbs as high as 47C across the state today, a cool change is not far away. SEE CURRENT TEMPS

        Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Premium Content Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Environment Minister warned 11 times of Fraser Island mismanagement

        BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        Premium Content BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        News Tourism operators talk about the highs and lows of 2020.

        HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        Premium Content HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        News ‘It’s an opportunity to see the island in a different way’