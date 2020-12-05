CHA-CHING: Back to local businesses with new gift card

Dan and Steph Mulheron, Butcher Scott Reid have signed up to participate in the Fraser Coast Gift Card. Pre-sales of cards has also been good, Cr Darren Everard said. Photo: Contributed

THE FRASER COAST 'Buy Local' campaign is off to a flying start with 84 businesses signing up to be part of the promotion.

The program was launched on Friday December 4 by Fraser Coast Regional Council and local Chambers of Commerce.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the 'Buy Local' campaign was developed following feedback from a COVID-19 business impact survey Council conducted earlier this year.

"Buying local is the best way we can support Fraser Coast businesses and create jobs."

"Every $100 spent locally provides at least a $180 benefit to the local economy through the multiplier effect so that's why we're urging everyone to get behind this campaign and support local businesses. Buying local is the gift that keeps on giving.

"It's been a tough year for everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly our local businesses. By buying local, we will speed up the recovery and ensure our local economy builds back bigger and better than ever."

The Buy Local campaign revolves around a gift card that can only be used at participating Fraser Coast businesses to encourage local spending and keep money in local communities, Cr Seymour said.

$23,000 has been loaded onto the cards so far.

"The gift cards can be bought from local businesses or online and can be given as gifts, charity aid or as raffle prizes.

"The program taps into EFTPOS systems already in place, and any amount between $10 and $1000 can be loaded on to the cards, which can be spent at multiple participating stores.

"So far 84 businesses have registered to be part of the program and we hope many more will sign on."

More information about the Buy Local program and gift card is available on the Council website.

A list of participating businesses is also available on the web page,

The Why Leave Town gift card program was first launched in Narrabri in New South Wales in 2010 and is now used by more than 40 different local governments and Chambers of Commerce across the country.