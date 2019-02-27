Fraser Anning’s new party name ‘misleading’

FRASER Anning's attempts to register a self-titled political party before the election have hit another snag, with the National party and others challenging the application.

The proposed name of Fraser Anning's National Conservative Party, and its abbreviation National Conservatives, was slammed by objectors as being too close to the National Party.

Seven objectors accused the name of being "misleading", "hucksterism" and a "transparent and frankly ridiculous attempt to hitch his wagon to an established state and federal political party".

The opposition could see its registration delayed, as the deadline to be registered in time for the election looms.

Independent Senator Fraser Anning is attempting to register a party called Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party. Picture AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Senator Anning has argued against the objections, saying the words National and Conservative are generic and not proprietary of any one party.

It is the second stumble for Anning's would-be party.

He had to suspend his initial application after changing details lodged with the Australian Electoral Commission.

Senator Anning has already flown to Tasmania to launch a party branch in the state.

The National Party NSW state director Ross Cadell, in a submission to the AEC, said it was "highly likely" electors would be confused or mistaken as to what party they were voting for or against.

"The likelihood of confusion between the proposed party and the National party of Australia also stems from the National Party of Australia - NSW being widely considered to be conservative," he said.

National Party NSW state director Ross Cadell says its “highly likely electors would be confused or mistaken about the proposed name of Fraser Anning’s new political party.

One objection from a member of the public, whose full name was redacted, said the proposed party name was "hucksterism" and "transparent and frankly ridiculous attempt to hitch his wagon to an established state and federal political party".

Another objection from an individual suggested it was "misleading" as it could be confused with the National Party.

A spokesman for Senator Anning responded to the objections stating that no reasonable person would think a relationship existed between Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, or Conservative Nationals, and the National Party.

Senator Fraser Anning rejected claims his party’s proposed name would confuse voters. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Senator Anning said he was confident the party's registration would proceed without incident.

"Given the performance of the current National party leader and his support for the left-wing Turnbull and Morrison Liberal Governments, it seems highly unlikely that anyone would confuse the national party with a conservative party," he said.

Senator Anning said previously rulings had allowed the use of generic words such as "Australia", "liberal", "labour", "democrat", "national".