Challenge starts at the STEM of learning

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - 24 hour human powered vehicle (HPV) event - will be held on September 8-10.

THE most prestigious youth technology event in the state is looking for the next Einstein.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, in its 16th year, is the most sought-after event and shows in it increasing entry numbers.

Event co-ordinator Mark Williams said the big focus was on the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) which were its core values.

"We have put some substantial effort into reorganising the event including changes to the website.

"We looked at what the event was about and taking it back to its core values by providing a venue and event for kids to participate in - an activity that compliments their school-based learning.”

Whether it is designing the Human Powered Vehicle (HPV), making a solar power, or building robotics the event provides an avenue for students to compete in a fun environment.

The tech challenge is not a program that is part of the national state school curriculum, it is an activity students have to want to go to and the number of attendees is proof of its success.

Mark said they wanted to bring back more design and find the kids who think outside the box.

"This year Maryborough High School is running a Rubes Goldberg machine - a connect energy transfer machine.”

A Rube Goldberg machine is a deliberately complex contraption in which a series of devices that perform simple tasks are linked together to produce a domino effect in which activating one device triggers the next device in the sequence.

"It is those activities that create imagination and this event is somewhere for the kids to go to display their learned knowledge,” Mark said.

FAST FACTS

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge provides opportunities for students, teachers, parents and local industry to work together to design and construct a variety of human powered vehicles, solar powered machines and innovative robots that will represent the collaborative energy of teams across Australia.

The premier event encourages participants to examine and use the latest technology while considering its impact on the environment and the way people live locally and globally.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge will be held on September 8, 9 and 10 at Maryborough State High School, Kent St.

Visit frasercoasttech nologychallenge.com.