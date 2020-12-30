Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Acting Inspector Michael McGarry was notified about the incident this morning.
Acting Inspector Michael McGarry was notified about the incident this morning.
News

‘CHALLENGING’ CONDITIONS: Boatie rescue mission underway

Mikayla Haupt
Geordi Offord
,
30th Dec 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A recovery and retrieval mission is currently underway about 25nm northeast off the Bundaberg coast.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said there was one person on board the vessel which has had mechanical failure.

He said Volunteer Marine Rescue and a helicopter from Canberra were aiding in the rescue efforts.

"Our information is that the skipper of the vessel, who's the only occupant, is safe," he said.

He said sea conditions today were "very, very challenging" when the vessel became in distress in 2m swells.

While challenging conditions do pose a threat to rescue crews, Act Insp McGarry said those tasked to the job were very good at what they did.

"I'm sure they'll retrieve him safely," he said.

"We've got a cargo vessel out there at the moment as well which is assisting with the recovery of the vessel; we're hoping that the vessel will be towed back to shore."

Act Insp McGarry said conditions can change quickly out on the water and reminded boaties to ensure their safety equipment was up-to-date, on-board electronic systems were working and that someone knows where you are at all times.

"It can literally save your life," he said.

bundaberg marine rescue vmr rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How safe Fraser Coast restaurants really are

        Premium Content REVEALED: How safe Fraser Coast restaurants really are

        Health See which Fraser Coast food businesses rated three stars and above for food safety and hygiene.

        Where to celebrate New Year’s on the Coast

        Premium Content Where to celebrate New Year’s on the Coast

        News Pubs and clubs will host a range of intimate events to keep New Year celebrations...

        DESIGN PHOTOS: Plan to extend beach hotel in two stages

        Premium Content DESIGN PHOTOS: Plan to extend beach hotel in two stages

        News A material change of use application for a hotel extension was lodged with the...

        Clouds roll in and out ahead of NYE celebrations

        Premium Content Clouds roll in and out ahead of NYE celebrations

        Weather A closer look at what to expect weather-wise when out and about over New Years.