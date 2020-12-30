‘CHALLENGING’ CONDITIONS: Boatie rescue mission underway

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry was notified about the incident this morning.

A recovery and retrieval mission is currently underway about 25nm northeast off the Bundaberg coast.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said there was one person on board the vessel which has had mechanical failure.

He said Volunteer Marine Rescue and a helicopter from Canberra were aiding in the rescue efforts.

"Our information is that the skipper of the vessel, who's the only occupant, is safe," he said.

He said sea conditions today were "very, very challenging" when the vessel became in distress in 2m swells.

While challenging conditions do pose a threat to rescue crews, Act Insp McGarry said those tasked to the job were very good at what they did.

"I'm sure they'll retrieve him safely," he said.

"We've got a cargo vessel out there at the moment as well which is assisting with the recovery of the vessel; we're hoping that the vessel will be towed back to shore."

Act Insp McGarry said conditions can change quickly out on the water and reminded boaties to ensure their safety equipment was up-to-date, on-board electronic systems were working and that someone knows where you are at all times.

"It can literally save your life," he said.