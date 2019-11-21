Menu
Start of a Laser Radial race at the State Championships held in Hervey Bay over the weekend.
Water Sports

Challenging conditions greet sailors in State Laser Championships

BRENDAN BOWERS
21st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
SAILING: Competitors from all over Queensland sailed into Hervey Bay over the weekend to compete in the Laser Class State Championships.

Hosted by the Hervey Bay Sailing Club the sailors competed in the three laser classes – Laser 4.7, Laser Radial and Laser Standard.

Competitors were met with robust conditions over the two-day event with swell between 1 and 1.5 metres with 15-20 knot winds.

The championships consisted of five races, with the first two held on Saturday before the final three on Sunday.

Outstanding racing was displayed across all divisions, especially in the Laser Standard, with the winner, Mitchell Kennedy not required to race the fifth race after finishing first in the previous four races.

The result meant he could not be beaten.

It was a Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron dais in the standard division with Dan Self and Brad Taylor finishing second and third.

In the 4.7 class, Kristen Wadley also secured four first place finishes to secure state championship glory.

She finished ahead of Isaac Schotte and Orla Amos.

Frazer Brew won the radial class ahead of Mara Stransky and Annie Eastgate.

The best placed local sailor was Chris Barnes in the standard division.

Chris sails regularly with the Maryborough Sailing Club.

The next major event for the Hervey Bay Sailing Club is the Multihull Challenge and Impulse QLD championships to be held on December 7.

