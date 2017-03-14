33°
Chamber alliance to push for electoral division removal

Blake Antrobus
| 14th Mar 2017 2:39 PM
The combined chambers has announced they will push discussion on the abolition of electoral divisions for the region.
The combined chambers has announced they will push discussion on the abolition of electoral divisions for the region.

FRASER Coast's new combined chambers of commerce body will start advocating for council divisions to be dumped.

One of the group's members said divisional representation was divisive and took the attention away from councillors that they were elected to represent everyone within their electorates and not just segments of it.

Tiaro Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart said that divisions tendered to divide.

"We've got divisions in council and in the region,” he said.

"We need to make sure councillors are aware of the fact they represent the whole region rather than their divisions.

"We'll be pushing for change, having the discussion and listing the reasons why it should happen,” he said.

"You've got division two which covers half the land area of the Fraser Coast, and then the little divisions throughout Hervey Bay. Councillors need to make sure they look after the whole division first.”

Mr Stewart said the new group - the Fraser Coast Chambers of Commerce Alliance - hoped to bring the discussion to the table, stating a lot of common issues that were region-wide needed to be discussed.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the division mindset was frustrating from an economic point of view, as it encouraged an "us and them” mindset.

"We do encourage businesses to work together for the whole region, but it's more difficult to get support for projects that are outside councillor divisions,” he said.

"We don't get the kind of representation we need with only divisional representations.”

The group also wants to talk about improving digital infrastructure and supporting the region's RV market.

"We also need to look at developing the infrastructure for the Coast, especially with the rural regions. It's where a lot of business comes from,” Mr Stewart said.

Topics:  darryl stewart electoral divisions fccouncil fraser coast chambers of commerce alliance lance stone

