Chambers’ remarkable call on Maroons career

Will Chambers and Latrell Mitchell go head to head.

Will Chambers and Latrell Mitchell go head to head.

Many in NSW don't agree with the Blues decision to dump star centre Latrell Mitchell - but Maroons rival Will Chambers says he too would have chopped if not for Queensland's loyalty. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO READ MORE.

Chambers prefers not to talk about Mitchell, but his analysis of his survival for this year's series rams home the difference in selection philosophies between NSW and Queensland ahead of Origin II this Sunday night.

Chambers basically infers if he was a Blue, he wouldn't be running onto Optus Stadium for Game Two.

Blues sensation Mitchell tormented Chambers last year, making a staggering 13 tackle busts in his NSW debut as his Maroons rival missed eight tackles in Queensland's 22-12 loss in Origin I at the MCG.

Now, after one quiet game a fortnight ago, Mitchell has been dumped by the Blues, while Chambers is still alive and kicking, his retention a tribute to the Queensland faith that is lost on NSW.

Asked if he feels for Latrell, Chambers delivers the words that should be a lesson for NSW hierarchy.

"All I will say is this … I didn't deserve to be picked this year," Chambers said.

"Queensland showed faith in me and they gave me another chance. That's the difference in what I see in it all (the free fall of Mitchell).

"The other side can do what they want, but I'm glad to be with Queensland."

Mitchell wasn’t allowed to have such an impact this time. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

While Mitchell clearly outpointed Chambers last year, the Maroons veteran hit back in Origin I this season, muzzling the NSW maestro in Queensland's 18-14 victory.

The 31-year-old plays his 12th Origin game this Sunday night and says he will never forget the backing of Queensland coach Kevin Walters.

"I am happy Queensland stayed loyal to me," he said.

"I had a shocker last year, I was up and down, and to be honest Queensland had every right to drop me and get rid of me.

"But they showed loyalty and they picked me for Game One this year.

"That was massive for me. They could have looked at another avenue but they stood by me."

The Maroons are full of confidence for game two. Image: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Chambers admits he rued his decision not to back himself to score in Origin I with the tryline in sight and has vowed to be more assertive in Perth.

"I probably could have dived and scored," he said.

"I was in the clear, I got into the open, then I heard 'Joshy' (Morris, NSW centre) coming from behind me and thought, 'F***, I don't know what to do'.

"We got the result and now we have to get better leading into Game Two.

"I agree with 'Kevvie' (Walters), it (their 18-14 win) was a pretty long way off our best performance. We had a few opportunities we blew so I feel we can get a heap better.

"I am very confident in what we have here and the group of boys that we have got.

"Moving forward we have a lot of improvement, if the boys gel better, we can get the job done in Game Two."