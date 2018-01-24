Champion athletes encourage Coast schools to get active

World Champion athletes Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt are encouraging schools to get involved in the Sports for Schools program.

COLES' Sports for Schools program is nearly here and Fraser Coast Schools have the opportunity to share in millions of dollars' worth of sports gear.

Primary and secondary schools can register for the program so they don't miss out on sports equipment when it kicks off at Coles supermarkets and Coles Express outlets in early February.

Encouraging schools to sign up to the program is world champion athletes Sally Pearson and Usain Bolt.

"Sports for Schools will help Aussie kids participate in sport and develop generations of happy and healthy kids,” Sally said.

"Sport has played such an important part in my life and it's exciting to be part of a program which is helping Aussie kids take part in the sports they love.”

More than 800 items of quality sports gear are up for grabs including cricket and softball bats, footballs, basketballs, javelins, hockey sticks, skipping ropes, badminton racquets, first aid kits and more.

From Wednesday, February 7, customers can start collecting Sports for School vouchers and for every $10 spent at Coles supermarkets, Coles Express stores (excluding fuel) or via Coles online, customers will receive one voucher.

Usain Bolt said it was important to encourage kids to lead a healthy lifestyle.

"Everyone likes getting something new and hopefully this campaign will help a lot of schools get better equipment to help their students play safely and have more fun,” he said.

"Nowadays people are less active than in the past - we drive everywhere and we spend most of our time sitting down, so it's important to eat well and get enough exercise.”