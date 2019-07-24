Menu
FAMILY FUN: Local bull riders and entertainers (from left) Shane Kraut, Dean Weller, Sonny Pearse and Travis Franklin are gearing up for the Torbanlea Rodeo on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
Champion brings his best bulls

Boni Holmes
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
AUSTRALIAN champion turned rodeo contractor Dean Weller is bringing his best bucking bulls to Torbanlea this weekend.

The owner of Weller Rodeo Production will set up his portable arena for the third annual Torbanlea Rodeo.

The Australian champion started his bull riding career as a youngster and watched his dad compete.

"I was keen as a kid and rode steers and junior bulls and have competed in America," he explained.

Mr Weller said he was looking forward to bringing the action to the rodeo for his first time at Torbanlea.

He has organised two of the best judges for the event - Robert Kennedy from Alton Downs and Will Kelly from Helidon.

One of the bulls to watch for is Agricon Steep Encounters, named for the Maryborough business that sponsors him.

"He is in contention for bucking bull of the year," Mr Weller said.

Rodeo organiser and Burrum Recreation Reserve Association treasurer Brooke McDonald said they were excited to have Dean at their third annual event.

There will be bull riding, barrel racing, junior and senior and novice events, and mini bull rides on the potty calves for children eight to 14 years.

"Everything is organised through the National Rodeo Association," Ms McDonald said.

"Not only do competitors get points but they are all prized events.

"It is great family entertainment."

There will be a licensed bar and food vans and a DJ from 8.30pm for the afterparty.

Camping is available at $10 a site.

All money raised goes towards maintaining the reserve and lowered fees for sporting bodies using the grounds.

Cost is $50 for a family (two adults plus children), $20 adults, $10 students and children under 12 enter free.

rodeo

The 2019 Torbanlea Rodeo will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 4.30pm at the Torbanlea Race Track, Torbanlea Pialba Rd. Gates open at 3pm.

For more information, visit the Torbanlea Picnic Races page on Facebook.

