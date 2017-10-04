YOU BEAUTY: Champion orchids unscathed after house flood

N BLOOM: Beate Wacker’s Bras Rex Sasakii orchid is one of about 400 in her prized collection.

N BLOOM: Beate Wacker’s Bras Rex Sasakii orchid is one of about 400 in her prized collection. Alistair Brightman

THE floor was drenched in about two inches of hot water, furniture wrecked and cracks started appearing in Beate and Rolfe Wacker's Hervey Bay home.

But it was Mrs Wacker's prized orchids that was of great concern.

A tap had burst while the couple were away holidaying in Melbourne last month and the flood was discovered by a friend who had come by to water Mrs Wacker's 400-strong collection of prized orchids which, to her great relief, were left unscathed.

The passionate orchid grower has spent the last 14 years manicuring her champion collection, with some going on display at Hervey Bay Orchid Society's annual Spring Orchid and Garden Spectacular this weekend.

"The orchids were all outside thank goodness because they wouldn't have liked the hot water, they wouldn't have survived," Mrs Wacker said.

"When I came home there was a cattleya that had about five flowers on it.

"I said it was bad news for the house but my orchids were still beautiful.

"Every morning I go outside, have a cup of coffee and just look at them all. I just love them."

Mrs Wacker has displayed her plants at the orchid show for many years and last year received a reserve champion ribbon.

"I get very much involved because I do the catering for the show and help in the kitchen," she said.

"And because I love my orchids and putting them on display.

"If I get a prize that's just a bonus... orchids are just my passion."

Mrs Wacker said the spectacular displays are sure delight the senses with their delicate pinks, brilliant golds, intense purples and everything in between, when you venture into the two-day show at the Hervey Bay PCYC this Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibition will include the display and sale of thousands of plants, including Australian natives and many other different genera with the theme 'Orchid by the Bay'.

Organiser Carol Jenkins said there would be plenty to see at the 2017 event.

"Mansong will entertain after the official opening at 10am on Saturday and our delightful Devonshire teas and coffee will be enjoyed in the seating area in front of the bonsai display," Carol said.

"Fraser Coast Bromeliad Group will have a display with plants for sale and the garden clubs from Burrum Heads, Maryborough and Hervey Bay will also be present.

"Thirteen vendors will be selling everything from horticultural and potting requirements to cacti, gerbra as well a variety of orchid sellers."

Members of the public are invited to enter foliage plants or an arrangement of floral art, including an orchid.

The Bonsai Group will be attending with their extensive show of different bonsai and demonstrating throughout Saturday and half of Sunday.

To find out more visit, www.herveybayorchid society.com.

ORCHID AND GARDEN SPECTACULAR