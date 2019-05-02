Menu
Soccer

WATCH: Messi wonder goal blows away Liverpool

2nd May 2019 9:38 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM

 

LIONEL Messi has put Barcelona on the verge of the Champions League final by scoring twice in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool in s semi-final first leg.

The Argentine magician bagged his 600th goal in Barcelona colours with a phenomenal long-range free-kick eight minutes from time.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez reminded the visitors of his clinical finishing by splitting a tense and finely-balanced game at the Nou Camp in the 26th minute.

 

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were the goalscoring heroes for Barca.
Juergen Klopp's side went on to carve out a number of chances but spurning them all.

Barca captain Messi scored the all-important second goal in the 75th minute, chesting the ball down on the rebound and dribbling it over the line after Suarez found the crossbar with a shot off his knee.

The Argentine then added to Barca's already huge advantage to take into next week's second leg at Anfield by scoring his milestone goal in style, smashing into the top corner with a sizzling free kick in the 82nd minute.

But the 31-year-old was in no mood for celebration. He warned his teammates that they can't take the result for granted.

"It would have been better to win 4-0 than 3-0 but it is a very good result," he said.

"It's not definitive, we are going to go into a very complicated atmosphere, with a great history."

Messi described his second goal as "beautiful but lucky".

"It was beautiful when it went in but I was lucky that the ball lodged up there in the corner."

Messi refused to take all the plaudits for the win which also Luis Suarez score against his former club.

"We must be more united than ever, all together: the team, the fans.

"We said at the beginning of the season that we will win it together."

barcelona jurgen klopp lionel messi liverpool uefa champions league
