TS Maryborough Naval cadets were officially the best training ship in the nation, for 2017.
CHAMPIONS: Maryborough's navy cadets claim second win

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Apr 2019 5:00 PM
FOR the second year in a row, Maryborough's navy cadets have been named the best in Australia.

In 2018 the unit claimed the Navy League of Australia Trophy following an inspection of the unit in October, 2017, by the National Commander of the Australian Navy Cadets, Captain Kerry Rayner.

This year the group proved it was no fluke, taking home the trophy once again.

It's the first time in 60 years a navy cadet unit has won the award back to back.

The 35 Maryborough cadets will be soon once again be subjected to their annual inspection.

Each year there is an inspection from the flotilla commander and out of 86 troupes in Australia Training Ship Maryborough was named the most efficient.

Last year marked the first time TS Maryborough had won the national award.

To get involved with the organisation, call 0429 233 143.

awards maryborough national champion navy cadets
