Chance for public to name Fraser Coast bridge

Fraser Coast Regional Council has put the call out for residents to suggest names for the pedestrian bridge over Maria Creek in Howard.

"Council has received a request to name the new bridge after the builder of the original wooden structures, Stoon Thorburn and his wife Olive," Cr Phil Truscott said.

"The name suggested is Stoon (Stan) and Olive (Ollie) Thorburn Pedestrian Bridge.

"Stan and Ollie moved to Howard in the 1950s.

"Soon after moving to the area Stan built two pedestrian bridges over Maria Creek that were separate from the two narrow vehicle bridges on Steley and Williams streets.

"Stan maintained the pedestrian bridges and creek surrounds for the next 30 years, in consultation with council and the local fire warden.

"He often repaired them after floods and kept council informed of any required maintenance of the stormwater system."

Under the council's policies, when a request is made to name a facility or structure, the council asks the community for their suggestions, Cr Truscott said.

