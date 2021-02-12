Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Residents are being asked to suggest names for the pedestrian bridge over Maria Creek in Howard.Â
Residents are being asked to suggest names for the pedestrian bridge over Maria Creek in Howard.Â
News

Chance for public to name Fraser Coast bridge

Carlie Walker
12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast Regional Council has put the call out for residents to suggest names for the pedestrian bridge over Maria Creek in Howard.

"Council has received a request to name the new bridge after the builder of the original wooden structures, Stoon Thorburn and his wife Olive," Cr Phil Truscott said.

"The name suggested is Stoon (Stan) and Olive (Ollie) Thorburn Pedestrian Bridge.

"Stan and Ollie moved to Howard in the 1950s.

"Soon after moving to the area Stan built two pedestrian bridges over Maria Creek that were separate from the two narrow vehicle bridges on Steley and Williams streets.

"Stan maintained the pedestrian bridges and creek surrounds for the next 30 years, in consultation with council and the local fire warden.

"He often repaired them after floods and kept council informed of any required maintenance of the stormwater system."

Under the council's policies, when a request is made to name a facility or structure, the council asks the community for their suggestions, Cr Truscott said.

To find out more click here.

More Stories

fccouncil
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tent city’ resident jailed for assaults, property offences

        Premium Content ‘Tent city’ resident jailed for assaults, property offences

        News The court heard he broke a man’s nose and eye socket during one incident

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Safety upgrades on busy Bay road given green light

        Premium Content Safety upgrades on busy Bay road given green light

        News ‘Short term pain for long term gain’: The $300,000 project is expected to be...

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Beloved children’s character to perform in Maryborough

        Premium Content Beloved children’s character to perform in Maryborough

        News A show featuring a much-loved children’s character will be performed at...

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Dad jailed for role in violent home invasion while on bail

        Premium Content Dad jailed for role in violent home invasion while on bail

        News Judge: “I’m amazed at the circumstances of the offending … it was particularly...

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM