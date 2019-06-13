Chance of a lifetime for Bundy football juniors

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Mile Jedinak of Aston Villa celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Mile Jedinak of Aston Villa celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt

FOOTBALL: "This is a big announcement for Bundaberg and the first time Aston Villa is here.”

Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich says Bundaberg juniors won't have a better opportunity than next month to learn from some of the best coaches in the world.

Newly promoted Premier League side Aston Villa is coming to the region to scour Bundaberg for the best juniors to potentially play for the giants of England one day.

The club, as part of a partnership with Brothers Aston Villa, is sending two coaches, Shaun Teale and Mark Lillis, to the area to run clinics as well as look at the Bundaberg club from top to bottom.

It comes about after the clubs signed a historic partnership agreement in 2017.

This will be the third time an English club has visited Bundy.

"We're absolutely thrilled as a club they are coming,” Sparozvich said.

"They were one of the original clubs in the Premier League, the first division, when it was created. They are one of the top 10 sides in England.”

Aston Villa has won the first division title seven times and have also added FA Cup and League Cup success since it was founded in 1879.

The club has also had success in Europe, claiming the UEFA Super Cup.

Now, some of those coaches who have guided the club to that success are coming to Bundy.

Both Lillis and Teale have played for the club during their time at Aston Villa with both also managing clubs in the lower leagues of England.

The duo will now get to see the best talent in Bundaberg.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, they will be looking at all age levels to see what they can do,” he said.

"It's a new part of the world for them and a fresh set of eyes to look at the talent.”

Sparozvich said the clinics were not just for those looking to impress, it was also for those looking to improve their game or get into the sport.

The clinics will he held from July 1 to 5 at Martens Oval from between 9am and 3pm each day.

It is for children between six and 18 with skills, activities and games involved during the time.

For those between six and 10 there will be two days of action with the rest involved for three.

The cost is $150 for those 11 to 18 and $90 for those between eight and 10.

For six and seven-year-olds the price is $60.

If children are with Brothers Aston Villa the cost is $20 less than those prices for each age group.

For more information head to https://bit.ly/31stuvq.