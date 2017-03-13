A chance of rain every day this week on Fraser Coast

HERVEY Bay and Maryborough are in for a "high chance" of rain in the next few days.

And thanks to a pressure system developing in New South Wales, we could be in for a serious downpour towards the end of the week.

We need to wait to see what will actually happen, but Bureau of Metrology forecaster Harry Clark warned the chance of rain appearing doesn't refer to the quantity.

He said it could be as little as 0.2mm in a day.

"There's about a 70% chance of a shower for each day this week," Mr Clark said.

"If the upper low pressure system from northern New South Wales moves into southern Queensland, it will increase it and that's when the heaviest rainfall will occur."

In Hervey Bay and Maryborough, each day is expected to reach a temperature in the low-30s.