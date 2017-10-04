28°
News

Chance to spot cruise ship off coast of Hervey Bay

Fraser Coast residents have the chance to see the Pacific Eden as she returns to Cairns after a visit to Fraser Island.
Fraser Coast residents have the chance to see the Pacific Eden as she returns to Cairns after a visit to Fraser Island. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by

MORE than 1000 passengers form Pacific Eden will take in the beauty of Fraser Island when the cruise ship visits the region on Thursday.

The Fraser Coast cracked the lucrative cruise market in late 2015, with P&O's Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden each making stops at Fraser Island since the agreement was made.

Two stops were made at Kingfisher Bay Resort in 2016, while five were scheduled for this year.

A Kingfisher Bay Resort spokeswoman said more than 1000 passengers aboard the 219m ship were expected to disembark about 8am and spend the day enjoying a range of activities from helicopter flights and fishing trips to sightseeing across the island with Fraser Explorer Tours, jet skis, boat cruises, canoes and Ranger-guided walks from the resort.

She said it was the first southbound cruise ship to visit Fraser Island, which was the only stop on the voyage from October 3 to 7.

The ship is scheduled to depart about 5pm and might be visible from Hervey Bay about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cruise fraser coast fraser island kingfisher bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
YOU BEAUTY: Champion orchids unscathed after house flood

YOU BEAUTY: Champion orchids unscathed after house flood

Orchids bring back a smile to a local green thumb after her house was flooded in two inches of hot water.

Insurance companies flooded with claims following River Heads tornado

River Heads mini tornado - Gary Mayne tallies the damage to his house and property.

The tornado has taken its toll on residents in River Heads.

Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds after dad killed in crash

Bradley Davis.

Funds are being raised after a Hervey Bay dad was killed in a crash.

Teen injured after friend kicks in shop door

INJURY: A 15-year-old girl was injured by glass in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Charges are expected to be made.

Local Partners