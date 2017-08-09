Chance to be among Fraser Coast's best in business

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Marketing and Communications Manager Bradley Nardi at the 2016 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

HERVEY BAY business and tourism operators have the opportunity to be officially recognised for their hard work in making the region great at this year's Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said applications were now open, and the 2017 awards would be even better than before with new categories and a streamlined judging criteria.

"Events and events management, professional services and small businesses are among the changed categories in the annual awards and entrants have until September 15 to get their applications in,” Mr Simons said.

"The Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards have been held in their current format for the past three years but their history stretches back more than a decade.

"Business winners are recognised as leaders in their fields and outstanding businesses in our region.

"On top of the trophy, a certificate and a special logo they can use in their marketing material, the awards give them a chance to reflect and plan during the submission stage and enjoy the benefits that flow to their business from winning a prestigious award.”

Mr Simons said this year applicants would be asked to describe their most significant business achievements in the past year, their top three goals for the coming year, how their organisation contributed to the region, industry or professional field and their unique point of difference.

"The process is somewhat rigorous so as to ensure businesses can seriously demonstrate their achievements, but is also designed to be streamlined and not such an onerous task that small businesses should feel it overwhelming,” he said.

"The awards recognise the fantastic businesses on the Fraser Coast and their achievements throughout the year.”

Mr Simons said the submission forms had been revamped to save time for applicants.

"We realise time is at a premium for business owners but this is a premium award and well worth the effort,” he said.

Mr Simons said the annual awards ceremony, which has become the premier business and tourism event on the Fraser Coast, will be held on November 3 at Hervey Bay RSL and was a highlight for local businesses.

Applications will close at 5pm on September 15, 2017, to enter, or for more details, visit businessandtourismawards.com.au.

Mr Simons added sponsorship opportunities were still available and interested businesses could contact Fraser Coast Tourism and Events on 41912600 or marketing@fcte.com.au.

This year's judging panel

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone

Tiaro Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart and

Judging panel Chairman Leigh Bennett, a business owner and former Chief Executive of the Fraser Coast Regional Council

Business & Tourism Award categories