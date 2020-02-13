Chance to be part of M’boro proud hockey history

Maryborough hockey Come and Try day - (L) Rose Thomas,10, from Tinana, Lily,6, and Bridget,4, Rampton from Colts, Jax Grevell,5, from Granville, Austin Guthrie,4, from Wallaroos, Jackson Elmer,5, from Brothers and Boston Grevell,6, from Granville.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough hockey Come and Try day - (L) Rose Thomas,10, from Tinana, Lily,6, and Bridget,4, Rampton from Colts, Jax Grevell,5, from Granville, Austin Guthrie,4, from Wallaroos, Jackson Elmer,5, from Brothers and Boston Grevell,6, from Granville.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HOCKEY: If you have ever wanted to become part of Maryborough’s proud hockey history, here is your chance.

Maryborough Hockey will host joint club come and try hockey days on February 14 and 21 in preparation of a busy season ahead.

Maryborough Hockey has a long history of producing state and national representative players of all ages.

Regional development officer Aaron Kenny said it would be a great opportunity for anyone interested in playing to have a go at the sport.

“It’s a great family sport and you can make good friendships and it helps with fitness,” Kenny said.

“The level players can reach are Commonwealth and Olympic Games standard or if they just want to play for the social side of it, they can.”

There is no cost involved for the come and try days.

Equipment will be provided and the sessions will run from 5pm to 6pm.

There will be qualified coaches, fun and safe activities, a chance to learn new skills and be part of a team.

All the hockey clubs, including Brothers, Colts, Granville, Tinana, Uniteds and Wallaroos will have representatives at the fields for anyone interest in joining.

This will be the start of another busy season for Maryborough Hockey with the sign-on day held on February 21 at 6pm.

There will be a sausage sizzle and drinks on sale.

Afterwards, the Core Cup warm up for the 2020 season is on February 28 to March 1.

The nine-a-side competition will have six divisions: Open Men and Women, Masters Men and Women (Over 35) and Masters Men and Women (Over 45).

Also, round two of Fair Play vouchers is open, to be used for membership fees for youth from five to 17 who meet the criteria.

For more information, go to the Maryborough Hockey Association Facebook page or maryboroughhockey.asn.au.