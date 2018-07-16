Menu
THIS WEEKEND: The annual Blessing of the Fleet will be on July 21 at the Great Sandy Straits Marina. Contributed
Chance to celebrate diverse cultures, faiths at Blessing

16th Jul 2018 6:10 PM
HAWAIIAN chants and traditional prayers will fill the air as the annual Blessing of the Fleet gets underway this Saturday.

Hervey Bay sound alchemist Leandra Gurbiel will lend her voice in the centuries-old tradition believed to ensure safe passages to all boats.

Ms Gurbiel's aloha chant will be joined by a Butchulla welcome and a multi-faith blessing for this year's event.

Event co-ordinator for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Brendan Bowers said the blessing would encompass religious faiths from across the entire community.

"It will be quite an entertaining night with the street food, music and fireworks, but the focus will be on blessing the ships,” Mr Bowers said.

"This is the first year we've held it this early in July, we moved it forward to time with the start of the whale season in Hervey Bay.”

The official opening starts 4pm Saturday with a Butchulla welcome and dance on the Great Sandy Straits Marina.

